Kim Kardashian Shares Loving Birthday Message to Estranged Husband Kanye West Amid Divorce

Kim Kardashian may have filed for divorce from her estranged husband Kanye West but she still has mad love for him. In honor of his birthday, she shared a sweet post of her, West, and their four kids, North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm, with an endearing and simple caption. "Happy Birthday Love U for Life," she wrote with a red balloon emoji.

In the photo, Kardashian, West and their kids are aboard a private jet as the family seems to be on their way to somewhere enjoyable. While several fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis and birthday wishes for the rapper, others were very confused. Khloé Kardashian also took to her Instagram account to send him well-wishes claiming that the two will be family for life. "Happy birthday to my brother for life!!! Have the best birthday Ye! Sending you love and endless blessings."

While Kardashian has not publicly discussed the details of their downfall, fans have been able to see a little here-and-there on her popular reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, giving a hint of what it may have been. For months, the two were rumored to be heading for divorce, but it was not announced until early in 2021 when Kardashian decided to file. On the popular series, Kardashian doesn't seem to want to talk about her relationship much, even with her sisters.

The KKW founder's younger sister Khloé even noted in her confessional during an episode that her big sis isn't even talking about it in private when the cameras aren't rolling, which indicates that she's really going through it. During a recent episode of their final season, Kardashian was seen crying over her divorce stating how upset she was over the breakup but that West deserved someone who could be there all the time for him. She mentioned his move to Montana and that he should have someone be there with him to support his music career. Instead, Kardashian is simply so busy, it's hard for her to leave the California area and solely support his career moves.

At the beginning of West's very short presidential run, the artist called his family out, including his wife and mother-in-law Kris Jenner, painting them in a light that seemed to turn heads. Kardashian eventually went public and said that her husband was acting in such a way because of his bipolar disorder, but it appears that from that moment on they were not able to recover as a couple despite their efforts, although it's unclear if they were having issues prior to. While it's still unclear on what exactly was the cause of their divorce, the mom-of-four said during a family trip to Lake Tahoe that they had been fighting a lot and she just couldn't do it anymore.