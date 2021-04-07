Andy Cohen Will Host a 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Reunion

✖

Andy Cohen is taking his skills as reunion moderator from the Real Housewives to the Kardashian-Jenners. As Keeping Up With the Kardashians comes to a conclusion after 20 seasons on E! this spring, the famous family will sit down for the show's first-ever reunion special to answer fans' burning questions, asked by the Bravo boss and Watch What Happens Live! host.

Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Scott Disick will all be a part of the in-person reunion, which notably will be Kim's first interview since she filed for divorce from husband Kanye West in February. In the teaser released by the show Wednesday, the reality stars FaceTime Cohen, who promises the show will go in-depth with "all 20 seasons" before asking fans, "Which moment from all 20 Seasons do you want to see the family discuss? We’re all ears?"

The ultimate FaceTime to announce the ULTIMATE #KUWTKReunion hosted by @Andy! Coming soon... pic.twitter.com/JkPNWsxor8 — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) April 7, 2021

The reunion has yet to be filmed, hence the call for fans to submit their questions on social media, and has yet to have an official air date released. The KUWTK family announced in September that their E! show would be coming to a close after the season currently airing. "After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years — through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children," Kim wrote on social media at the time. "We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way."

The finale season of KUWTK premiered in March and has been digging into some of the most important relationships in the Kardashian sisters' lives — from Kim's divorce and Khloé's reconciliation with Tristan Thompson to Kourtney's co-parenting relationship with Disick and its impact on their own romantic lives.

The Kardashian family isn't stepping out of the spotlight anytime soon, however, announcing in December they had signed a new deal with Hulu. While there have been few details about what that partnership will entail, fans have been speculating that the family will launch some kind of reality show or documentary-style series following their life on the streamer. Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on E!