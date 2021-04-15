The Divorce Advice Kris Jenner Gave Kim Kardashian Amid Kanye West Split

✖

Kris Jenner may be the ultimate momager but she's still a mom first. The 65-year-old offered up her daughter Kim Kardashian some advice after she filed for divorce from her estranged husband Kanye West. Jenner was previously married to Robert Kardashian from 1978 to 1991, and again to Caitlyn Jenner from 1991 to 2015. Already having some experience from two divorces, Jenner offered her daughter up some advice.

"I think the most important thing I learned through my experience — both of my experiences — is that the kids come first," she told WSJ Magazine. "If you keep that in the front of your mind and know that they are going to get you through, the love is going to get you through, you know, no matter how much you're hurting." Jenner shares Kardashian and her sisters, Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian with Robert and Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner with Caitlyn.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West earlier this year after months of speculation that they were heading down that path. "I used to put everybody to bed, and then I would be upset or go to my room and cry myself to sleep. But I didn't want to have a pity party in front of the kids." Not only has Jenner found a way to co-parent, but several of her kids have as well. Kylie, who shares her daughter Stormi with Travis Scott was forced to do it when the two separated for almost a year. Khloé had to do the same thing after she was cheated on twice by True's father, Tristan Thompson; however, both Kylie and Khloé are back with their men.

Kardashian's older sister Kourtney has been co-parenting for years with her ex Scott Disick, as well as her younger brother Rob Kardashian who's co-parenting with Blac Chyna. It's safe to say that Kardashian has plenty of people in her family to turn to for advice in that realm, but the matriarch of the family has given some solid words of wisdom.

Kardashian and West share four children together: North, 7; Chicago, 3; Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2 years old. Following West's presidential run, just ahead of President Joe Biden being announced as the new winner, West went out on a limb and said some things that had the public turning heads and is believed to have been what sparked the downfall of the couple's marriage. Although they were rumored to be working through things, and Kardashian had since posted a few photos of them to her Instagram account, the couple ultimately decided to go their separate ways.