Kim Kardashian Reveals End of 'KUTWK,' and Twitter Swarms Her Replies

Kim Kardashian was among the first to reveal that Keeping Up With The Kardashians will be ending in 2021 after two more seasons. Calling it a "difficult decision" to make, the middle child between Kourtney and Khloe said that without this series, she wouldn't be where she is today. "I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years," she wrote in her Instagram post.

Considered the face of the series throughout much of its run, Kardashian said the family is "grateful" for the experience and for everyone following along on the bumpy road through all the good and bad moments. The show will return for its 19th season on Sept. 17 before airing its final season sometime in 2021. Echoing a similar sentiment, Khloe is "grateful" for all the show gave them and along with Kim, were the two who shared the most passion in the series. Kourtney, who as of this post has yet to issue any sort of statement other than letting her fans know she'll comment with a more thought-out post, announced she would be leaving the series earlier in the year after expressing her frustrations with the busy schedule and wanting to focus more on her children and her Poosh business.

With the hit E! series announcing its departure, many fans of the show flocked to Kim's post on Twitter to share their thoughts on the news reveal.