'KUTWK' Fans Are Wondering What's Next for Kris Jenner After Show Ends

Kris Jenner and the rest of her family shared some shocking news on Tuesday in announcing that the end of Keeping Up With The Kardashians is coming next year. The show has will span 14 years and 20 seasons in total when it wraps up in 2021 and became one of the most talked about and viewed reality shows of the decade. Created by Ryan Seacrest, Jenner served as an executive producer of the series as well as one of the show's stars.

With Keeping Up With The Kardashians soon to be coming to an end, many fans are wondering what her next business venture will be. Over the years, Jenner has had her hands in a lot of successful project, perhaps none of which as being the managers of her daughters' careers. She dabbled in the talk show industry briefly with her own daytime show in 2013. On the music front, she also managed the now-defunct band Fifth Harmony, which previously included Camila Cabello. Ally Brooke, who competed on last season's Dancing With The Stars, also was a part of the group before all the members pursued a solo career.

With Twitter buzzing about Jenner's next career move, here is a look at some of the most notable tweets to pop up after news of the E! series' ending.