'KUWTK' Ending: Khloe Kardashian Speaks Out

Khloe Kardashian has spoken out following the shocking news of her family’s hit show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, coming to an end after 14 years and 20 seasons. The youngest of the three Kardashian sisters said she was “grateful” to experience all that came with the production of the hit reality show.

“I am so grateful and thankful to everyone who has supported us and been there through it all,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m too emotional to fully express myself at the moment. My sappy post will come soon. Change is hard but also needed at times.” She closed out her brief post by thanking everyone for the memories and telling her followers and fans that she loves them. By the looks of it, Kardhashian, who recently sparked pregnancy rumors, will be putting together a much more detailed farewell post, one that surely will leave a few teary-eyed readers.

News of the cancellation came on Tuesday evening when members of the family shared the same statement across their social media platforms. The message was signed off by all three Kardhashian sisters, Rob Kardashian, Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and even Scott Disick. “Through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears and the many relationships and children,” the statement read. “We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.” The final season will come out in 2021. The E! Show debuted in 2007.

Khloe wasn’t the only sister to share an Instagram post about the show’s big news. Kim Kardashian wrote that she wouldn’t be where she is today had it not been for the series. “I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years.” She appreciates the fans and everyone involved for “changing our lives forever.” The series was spearheaded by Ryan Seacrest, who created the show and served as an executive producer alongside the three sisters and their mother. To date, the series has aired 256 episodes and five specials.