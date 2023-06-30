Khloé Kardashian Chides Kris Jenner for Fast Food Order Flub

Khloé Kardashian was in awe of how Kris Jenner views fast food prices. During Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Khloé, 39, Kris, 67, and the other ladies gathered for a girls' trip to Las Vegas to watch Usher perform live in celebration of Kim's 42nd birthday. Despite this, the group was forced to return to Los Angeles due to bad weather and turbulence on their private flight. In lieu of this, the ladies went to In-N-Out Burger in Los Angeles, where they ordered a few meals. Kris then handed over a few hundred dollar bills to cover the cost. "I don't know how the f— you have never been to a fast food restaurant. We don't need hundreds of dollars," Khloé told her mom. After that, she looked at the cameras and said that her mom didn't seem to know anything about the prices at the fast food restaurant. "My mom gave me $100 [to pay for cheeseburgers]. She tried to give me $300 — I don't think she realized how much fast food restaurants are," the mom of two explained.

There isn't a shortage of trending food moments in the Hulu reality series. Last October, Kim struggled to order a meal at a Milan restaurant during a season 2 episode. "What is tortellini?" the SKKN BY KIM founder asked the waiter, who compared it to ravioli. "Maybe I'll get that. Do you have anything that's not spaghetti? Like, a penne or anything else? I'll have penne." According to Kim, she does not restrict herself when it comes to food. "Tonight, I have no restrictions for eating. I'm not sure if I've ever clarified this, but I'm what I think they call a flexitarian, which is, like, vegan sometimes and just not other times," she explained in a confessional. "So YOLO."

Regarding Khloé's eating habits, Delish reported that she prefers to order cleaner options when eating fast food. "When your only options are the Golden Arches or Colonel Sanders, you don't have to throw your whole diet out the window," she has said. At KFC, Khloé, for instance, steers clear of its famous fried chicken. Instead, she chooses a healthier meal of grilled chicken breast, green beans, and corn. In an interview with Shape, Khloé even called grilled chicken her friend. She added, "The fried options literally add hundreds of calories to the same serving size." The magazine also reported that Khloé orders two soft chicken tacos with shredded meat, cheddar cheese, lettuce, and pico de gallo when she dines at Taco Bell. While dining at McDonald's, Khloé also orders her go-to grilled chicken sandwich, and she shared with Shape her major rule when choosing this chain restaurant: "Skip the fries and soda, and most def do NOT super-size it!"