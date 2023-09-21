Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. Are 'Hanging Out'

More than a year after splitting from Pete Davidson, it's reported that Kim Kardashian has been "hanging out" with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr., according to TMZ. The outlet spoke with sources who said that the two met through mutual friends and have been getting to know one another. However, the source made it clear that the two are just connecting as friends right now. Kardashian had previously been romantically linked to Tom Brady, but it seems those rumors were not accurate, as Brady is apparently dating model Irina Shayk, who previously dated Oscar-winning actor Bradley Cooper.

As noted, the report comes after Davidson and Kardashian split in August 2022. The two began dating in November 2021, much to the chagrin of Karashian's ex-husband, Kanye West. In March, the rapper dropped a music video for the song "Eazy" — which features fellow rapper The Game — and in it, a claymation version of West is depicted as abducting a claymation Davidson and then driving him out to be buried up to the neck in dirt. He spreads flowers over Davidson's head and then waters them, coming back later to pick the flowers and, seemingly, behead Davidson. The SNL later spoke out by way of leaked text messages, in which he made it clear to West that he was fed up with the harassment.

Following Kardashian and Davidson's split, West took to Instagram to roast Davidson. Having deleted all of his other posts at the time, the only one remaining was a fake newspaper graphic with the headline: "Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28." This refers to the crude nickname West made up for Davidson after the SNL-alum began dating Kardashian. West has since deleted the post.

Davidson isn't the only one whom West took a jab at in the post, as just below the fake headline, in smaller print, the image reads, "Kid Cidi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers." This is a slight regarding Cudi being booed and having a bottle thrown at him at the Rolling Loud Miami festival in July. West was initially set to be the festival's headliner, but after he dropped out Cudi came on board to close out the show. The crowd responded negatively to Cudi, prompting the rapper to cut his set short and walk off stage. In a surprise turn, West still showed up to the festival, making a guest appearance during Lil Durk's set.