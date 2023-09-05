Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Spotted Making out in Public Amid Romance Rumors

It's official! Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet packed on the PDA during Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour performance in Los Angeles Monday, confirming their romance publicly for the first time in months of rumors about their relationship. The Kardashians star, 26, and Dune actor, 27, were captured in videos kissing in a box at SoFi Stadium several times throughout the concert, with Chalamet looking low-key in a black hoodie and matching baseball cap and Jenner keeping it stylish in a black, strapless stop and hoop earrings.

Also in attendance at Beyoncé's concert were Jenner's siblings – Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian – as well as her nieces North West and Penelope Disick. Jenner and Chalamet were first romantically linked to one another in April, with TMZ obtaining photos of Jenner's car in the Wonka actor's driveway. Fans later dug up video of the two interacting back in January at Jean Paul Gaultier's Paris Fashion Week show.

Jenner was previously in an on-again, off-again relationship with rapper Travis Scott, with whom she shares daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 19 months. In January, news broke that Jenner and Scott had called off their relationship, which began in 2017, for good. "Kylie is very focused on her kids and her business. She is not a big partier. Travis is the opposite," an insider source told PEOPLE at the time. "He likes to party. They definitely have different focuses. They always did." The source also noted that the former couple had always maintained different households and had never gotten married because of their relationship being "very up and down."

Amid rumors that Jenner had moved on with the Call Me by Your Name actor, Scott released the song "Meltdown," a collaboration with Drake that many of his fans thought included jabs at Chalamet. "Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs / Got the Willy Wonka factory," Scott raps in the track, seemingly in reference to Chalamet's role as Willy Wonka in the upcoming film Wonka. "Burn a athlete like it's calories / Find another flame hot as me, b-." Neither Jenner nor Chalamet have publicly addressed their relationship.