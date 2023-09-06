'American Horror Story: Delicate' Trailer Features Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts — Watch It Here

Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story is returning to TV just in time for spooky season. Ahead of the show's upcoming Sept. 20 premiere, FX on Wednesday released the first full-length trailer for American Horror Story: Delicate, the 12th season of the hit horror anthology series starring Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts.

The upcoming season of the hit FX series deviates from past seasons, all original concepts, as it is based on Danielle Valentine's novel Delicate Condition, "a gripping thriller that follows a woman convinced a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens―while the men in her life refuse to believe a word she says." The trailer for FX's adaptation of the novel reveals that Roberts, who last starred in AHS: 1984, Season 9, will be taking on the role of the "A-list star" who is not only after a child, but also an Oscar. Kardashian, who reportedly took acting lessons for the role, meanwhile, appears to be her manager. They will be joined by previously announced cast members Cara Delevingne (Carnival Row) and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (Pose), with the trailer revealing the return of AHS alums Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, and Denis O'Hare.

Delicate will be a major season for the series for more reasons than the fact it is adapting a book. The season will mark Kardashian's first major acting role. The actress, whose casting was confirmed in April, has played herself in movies and TV shows like Ocean's Eight, 2 Broke Girls, and How I Met Your Mother, and early in her career, she had small roles in Disaster Movie, an episode of CSI: NY, and starred in four episodes of Drop Dead Diva.

Ahead of the trailer's release, FX dropped some clues about the upcoming season via a series of posters. One poster showed Roberts cradling a baby bump, which was actually a giant spider. A similar poster of Kardashian was released, with another promotional image showing Delevingne s holding a surgical needle that contained a spider. Meanwhile, teaser trailers for the season, set to a rendition of "Rock-a-bye Baby," showed similar imagery.

AHS: Delicate Part One, consisting of five episodes, premieres on FX on Wednesday, Sept. 20. Episodes will also be available to stream on Hulu the next day. A premiere date for the second half of the season hasn't been announced In 2020, FX renewed the series through Season 13, meaning fan are guaranteed at least one additional season of AHS after Delicate concludes.