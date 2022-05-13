Kendall Jenner Humorously Mocked Over Her Cucumber Slicing Method

✖

Viewers of The Kardashians were recently shocked and confused by Kendall Jenner's knife skills. Kendall Jenner was having a conversation with her mother Kris when she decided she wanted something to eat in the May 12 episode of the Hulu series.

"Do you want the chef to make you a snack?" Kris asked. Kendall said, "I'm making it myself. I'm just gonna chop up some cucumber. It's pretty easy." Then, Kendall started cutting the vegetable awkwardly with her fingers close to the blade. "Be careful because I nicked myself the other day," Kris said while watching her. "I know, I'm kinda scared," Kendall said, asking, "Don't cucumbers have seeds?"

She continued, "I'm definitely not a good cutter so don't zoom in on me. I'm not professional whatsoever." Kendall's fingers edged closer to the blade, and Kris suddenly called for help. "Hey, chef. Do you want to cut this up for her?" she called out. After her mother offered for a personal chef to chop her cucumbers for her, Kendall declined, telling the cameras that she is not good at chopping vegetables.

After the episode premiered on Hulu, the clip circulated on social media, and Twitter couldn't resist poking fun at the model."Was anyone else shocked how Kendall Jenner didn't know not to cut a cucumber," said one poster. "Rich people problems I guess lol." Another remarked, "I may not look like Kendall Jenner, but I can cut a cucumber three ways."

One concerned user wrote, "I have so many questions for Kendall Jenner after watching her cut that cucumber. Like, girl, are you okay?" Meanwhile, one person commented, "The way Kendall Jenner was cutting that cucumber gave me so much anxiety."

In other reality show activities, a visit to Kris' new house took a dramatic turn when Kendall got into a heated argument with Scott Disick. Disick, who received a late invitation to Kendall's birthday dinner, expressed regret that he could not attend Kris' events for her special day.

Kim Kardashian was also featured in the latest episode of The Kardashians, speaking about her anxiety about styling herself after divorcing Kanye West in 2021. Kardashian claimed the rapper compared her leather Skims x Fendi gown to Marge Simpson's dress, which she wore to the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards in fall 2021. "He called me afterwards. He told me my career is over," she said. "And then he showed me a picture of Marge Simpson wearing something similar."