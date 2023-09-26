Kim Kardashian Shows off Buzz Cut in New Photo

Kim Kardashian is rocking an all-new and extremely surprising hairstyle. Known for her long brunette locks, the reality TV star billionaire mogul looked almost unrecognizable Monday as she was revealed as CR Fashion Book's latest cover star on Monday, Kardashian swapping her traditional long hair for a buzz cut.

"CR FASHION BOOK COVER for the 10 year anniversary issue," Kardashian, who can currently be seen in FX's American Horror Story: Delicate, captioned a gallery of images on Instagram. In the first of the images, Kardashian dons a dirtied white tank, the mom of four photographed holding a cigarette and wearing smeared lipstick in other images. In a later photo, she modeled a Miu Miu cardigan and tights, with another image showing The Kardashian star wearing a red Jacquemus V-neck sweater and tutu, Falke tights, and lace-up flats.

The images left many of Kardashian's 364 million Instagram followers in shock, though many applauded the new look as "unreal," iconic," and "incredible." One fan praised Kardashian, writing, "I feel that Kim has really developed as a person. Before, she always wanted to look perfect (of course it's okay to want that) but now she's not afraid to show other sides like strength instead of beauty." Though another person joked that the look made Kardashian look like "Kim Shady."

Kardashian's CR Fashion Book shoot was part of the publication's 10th anniversary, which focused on muses. In the accompanying interview, Kardashian opened up about what she thinks it means to be an icon, sharing, "an icon to me is someone who fights for what they want and goes after their dreams and makes them happen," Kardashian said. "Someone who is so unapologetically themselves but maintains the kindness and warmth I connect to."

Kardashian also opened up about how she met Editor-in-Chief Carine Roitfeld, recalling, "I had always heard you were the most stylish person on the planet and I had your books at my house. We met when I was pregnant with North and you asked to do my first fashion cover. I was freaking out. Karl [Lagerfeld] shot it, Riccardo [Tisci] art directed it, and you styled it. I was so nervous and so excited all at the same time." Kardashian went on to admit that she was "low key freaking out" when she showed "up on set and the makeup artist only had two products," but she said she "obviously trusted your plan."