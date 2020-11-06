Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Joke About Cheating Scandal on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'

✖

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are able to laugh now about their difficult past! In Thursday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the reality star admitted that while she and her NBA player ex weren't back together, she couldn't be more grateful that he could step in to take care of their 2-year-old daughter, True, while she was in quarantine with coronavirus.

"I’m so thankful that Tristan’s been here to help me take care of True, and then he’ll make me some food and leave it outside my door," she told the camera. "Even though we’re not together, we’re just really good friends, and I’m really, really grateful for that." Later in the episode, Thompson told his ex that if she needed someone to talk to while in isolation, "I’ll stand outside your window downstairs."

"You know back in the day when guys would throw rocks at girls’ windows to talk to them? I could always do that," he told her. "Take it back to the early ’90s!" When the Good American founder recovered from COVID, she reunited with Thompson and True, and the athlete said she should put on the glasses resting next to her. "Aw, you look like the smart girl I’m going to cheat off on the test," he said, to which Kardashian responded, "Thank God you said, ‘On a test.'" The joke was a clear reference to Thompson's alleged past infidelities, which occurred just prior to True's birth in 2018 as well as in February 2019, when he was caught kissing Kylie Jenner‘s then-best friend, Jordyn Woods.

While the two split after the second incident, a person close to the pair told E! News last month that the former couple is "together and very happy" after quarantining with their daughter. "Tristan has bent over backwards to be with her," the source explained. "He has apologized over and over and swears he is forever changed. She resisted for a long time, but he's slowly finding his way back in."

Another source told PEOPLE not long after that Kardashian and Thompson are even planning for more kids. "Their focus is True and they keep doing fun family activities together. Khloé really believes that things will continue to be great even after Tristan has to return to work. She is very impressed with how he has stepped up," the insider said. "They are definitely planning their future together and can't wait to have another baby. True will be a great big sister." Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.