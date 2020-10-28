✖

Khloé Kardashian contracted COVID-19 earlier this year. The news was confirmed in a preview for Thursday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians shared by E! News, which begins with a concerned Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian discussing the youngest Kardashian sister's health while waiting for test results.

"We're just anxiously awaiting the results for Khloé to see if she has it or not," Kim tells the camera. "I mean, my gut tells me she does, just because she's so sick. And that really scares me for her, 'cause I can tell that she's now getting scared and that she's really nervous about it." Jenner chimes in that she has "jumped on the phone with every doctor who would take [her] call," trying to find someone who could help her daughter. There's not much to do, they add, except wait for Khloé's test results and pray.

Khloé then confirms she did test positive for the coronavirus in self-shot footage. "Just found out that I do have corona," the mother of 2-year-old True Thompson admits. "I have been in my room. It's gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days." Going through her symptoms, Khloé says she has been vomiting, shaking and suffering from both hot and cold flashes. Her headaches have been worse than ever, she adds: "I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache. I wouldn't say it was a migraine. The coughing, my chest would burn when I would cough."

The Good American founder sounds hoarse as she explains her sore throat is still plaguing her. "Let me tell you, that s— is real," she tells the viewers. "But, we're all gonna get through this." Urging people to practice safety precautions such as wearing a mask and practicing social distancing, Khloé concludes, "May God bless us all."

The Kardashian family was criticized earlier this week when Kim shared that she and members of her "inner circle" had all been tested for COVID-19 before jetsetting off to a private island to celebrate her 40th birthday without having to worry about the pandemic, currently entering the country's worst spike of the pandemic. "After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time," she captioned photos of the glamorous getaway, which were lambasted on social media. Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on E!. For more on the Kardashians from PopCulture, click here.