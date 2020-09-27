Jordyn Woods 'Letting Go of Shame' in Reflection of Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian Controversy

✖

It's been over a year since Jordyn Woods found herself involved in a public scandal concerning Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian. In a new interview for the YouTube series Now With Natalie (which was conducted before the coronavirus pandemic), Woods opened up to host Natalie Manuel Lee about dealing with the public shame associated with this scandal, per Yahoo. Now, as Woods explained during the interview, she's "letting go" of the shame so that she can move along from the whole situation.

In February 2019, Thompson was at the center of another public cheating scandal after it was alleged that he got close with Woods at a party. During an interview on Red Table Talk, Woods noted that the NBA player did kiss her on the lips as she left the party and that her relationship with Kylie Jenner and the Kardashians had since become fraught. About a year after the scandal, the former Life With Kylie star opened up about how she navigated this situation and how she ended up healing from it. As she explained, the first step that she took was taking "accountability" for her role in this incident.

"I think the first step in that is acceptance. Looking at the situation... What did I do? What role did I play in this? How was I responsible? How can I be held accountable? How can I take responsibility for what happened," she said. "Things happened and that's what makes us human... I feel like people in this generation lack accountability. And when you can't accept what you've done, or you can't accept that, then you can't heal from it." Woods continued to say that she simply has to accept everything that went down after this event, as that is the only way in which she has been able to heal. She added, "It's easy to beat yourself up over things you could've done differently, but you can't hold on to what you could've or should've done. You just have to accept what actually happened and then you can let it go. I think that letting go of shame is learning how to accept what's happened."

While Woods was once close with the Kardashians and, specifically, Jenner, she is reportedly no longer a confidante of the family following this incident. After this scandal went public, Khloe and Thompson, who share two-year-old daughter True together, reportedly separated. This past summer, it has been reported that Khloe and Thompson are back together and that they are giving their relationship another try.