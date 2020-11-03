✖

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may be back together, but the mom of one is denying pregnancy rumors. It's no secret Kardashian is open to having more kids — she's spoken about it on a few episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians — but she's not expecting just yet. Not only was her Halloween photo with Thompson and daughter True one way of denying the rumor, but it was also the first photo she's shared to her profile that included Thompson since their contentious split.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 2, 2020 at 2:41pm PST

Kardashian received a lot of praise from her onlookers, some even in favor of her posting photos with Thompson again. However, that was also her way of shutting down rumors that the two may be expecting their second child together. When someone posted they were "still convinced [Khloe Kardashian] is going to tell us in a couple months that she's pregnant," Kardashian herself replied with, "Well my abs say otherwise babe."

While Kardashian isn't pregnant right now, according to the Good American founder herself, one source did reveal to PEOPLE that she and Thompson are planning a future together and are planning for more kids. "Their focus is True and they keep doing fun family activities together. Khloé really believes that things will continue to be great even after Tristan has to return to work. She is very impressed with how he has stepped up."

They noted, "They are definitely planning their future together and can't wait to have another baby. True will be a great big sister." The two only recently announced their relationship again publicly in the summer. Fans knew it was coming though because towards the middle of March when the entire United States was forced to shut down and go into quarantine, the two chose to be together. Some would argue they did it for True's sake, but others would say they more or less wanted it that way to be near one another again.

However, the time well-spent has done wonders for their relationship, it seems, and Kardashian seems to be okay with moving forward again with the NBA player, despite the two prior cheating scandals. Thompson was first seen with other women just days before the mom gave birth to their child in 2018, and after forgiving him that time, he got a little too close for comfort with close family friend Jordyn Woods last year.