Khloe Kardashian Sets the Record Straight on Plastic Surgery She's Had on Her Nose

✖

Khloé Kardashian is opening up about her plastic surgery after years of weathering speculation and criticism about her appearance on the internet. The 36-year-old reality star came clean on the second part of Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special, saying that despite all of the theories about her appearance that are out there, she's only gone under the knife once.

"For me, everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant!'" Kardashian told host Andy Cohen. "I’ve had one nose job!" She continued, "Everyone gets so upset, like, why don’t I talk about it? No one’s ever asked me! You’re the first person that’s ever asked me in an interview about my nose." The Good American founder said that she's done "injections," but "not really Botox" due to a bad reaction to the cosmetic procedure.

Kardashian also opened up about how being on KUWTK over the years negatively impacted her self-confidence. "When the show first started, I was very secure," she shared. "Then, during the first couple of seasons, I became insecure because of the public opinions of myself." While she then had a "good run of being secure" with her appearance, Kardashian admitted recently she has been struggling once again. "Recently I’ve become, now, insecure again," she shared. "So I guess it just goes, you know, up and down."

Cohen asked if some of the speculation that Kardashian has different paternity than her sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian has been some of the harshest. "I’ve heard that narrative since I’ve been a baby," she responded. "That part doesn’t hurt me now because I’ve been so used to that. ...By people saying, questioning always, [that] I can’t be their equal sibling, it’s because of appearance. So that’s the part that’s always stung." Despite that hurt, Kardashian said she was "immune" to that barb at this point, having faced it so much throughout her life.

Kardashian also opened up about her relationship with Tristan Thompson during the reunion, claiming they were not romantically involved at the time the special was filmed. "I mean, I definitely trust him as a friend and all those things, but I’m not someone that, you know, when I need to find out everything comes my way," Kardashian said of the NBA player. "I just have to trust … I just need to focus on today and go day by day. I can’t worry too much about everything else."