Khloe Kardashian Gets Emotional on Instagram After Tristan Thompson Allegedly Caught Cheating

Tristan Thompson was accused of cheating on Khloe Kardashian for the third time earlier this year, and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star may have cryptically confirmed the news on her Instagram story on Saturday. Kardashian, who notably didn't acknowledge Thompson on Father's Day despite sharing 3-year-old daughter True, posted some emotional quotes to her Instagram story on Saturday. "Maybe one day, we'll meet again and explain to each other what happened," read the first quote. "Maybe one day we'll finally understand. Until then, I hope you like your best life, and I hope you really do all the things you always wanted to do."

"Be the person who cares. Be the person who makes the effort, the person who loves without hesitation," read the second. "Be the person who bares it all, the person who never shies away from the depth of their feeling or the intensity of their hope. Be the person who believes -- in the softness of the world, in the goodness of other people, in the beauty of being open and untethered and trusting. Be the person who takes the chance, who refuses to hide. Be the person who makes people feel seen, the person who shows up. Trust me when I say -- be the person who cares. Because the world doesn't need more carelessness, any more disregard; because there is nothing strong than someone who continues to stay soft in a world that hasn't always been kind to them."

In part 2 of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion special on Sunday night, Kardashian addressed the trust issues that she has with Thompson. It's unclear when the special was filmed. "I mean, I definitely trust him as a friend and all those things, but I’m not someone that, you know, when I need to find out everything comes my way," Kardashian told host Andy Cohen about their current relationship status. "I just have to trust … I just need to focus on today and go day by day. I can’t worry too much about everything else."

Kardashian noted the "growth and all the work" that Thompson had done since their previous split in 2019. "I know all the help that he’s got and the constant efforts that he makes every single day and how hard he fought to get back with me currently," Kardashian continued. "I mean you can ask everyone, it really wasn’t an easy thing for him, but I don’t know why someone would go through all of that if they weren’t really serious."

Kardashian explained that the couple had only recently gotten back together and were broken up during the filming of season 20. "Then, I don’t know, we just really became genuine [and] great friends with one another. He’s a good dad," Kardashian explained. "I don’t know it was just this natural progression [to get back together]. I’m not saying that’s what I would encourage other people to do, it’s just what naturally happened for him and I."

"You know Tristan and I definitely are not perfect," Kardashian concluded during the special. "But it’s also like Kourtney said, I get when you open up your personal life to so many people too, you hear so much outside noise as well."