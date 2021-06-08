Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Claims of Plastic Surgery in New Photos

✖

Khloé Kardashian is speaking out and clapping back at critics after facing criticism for her appearance in a new Nurtec ODT campaign. After the 36-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a commercial she did for the migraine medication, she found herself facing an internet troll who slammed her for having "so much plastic surgery" that she looks "like an alien," though she didn’t let the hateful words get to her.

Responding to the social media user, who questioned why the company would choose someone "who has had so much plastic surgery" as their spokesperson and suggested the alleged plastic surgery may make her more prone to migraines, Kardashian wrote, "Sorry you feel that way." She went on to say that the critic has "every right to block/mute me" and is "completely entitled" to their opinions, just as she is, though she doesn't believe they should "refer to yourself as a feminist if you are attacking a woman unprovoked." Kardashian said she was "trying to help many out there who suffer in silence."

Kardashian went on to open up about her experience with migraines and why working with Nurtec ODT was important to her. Responding to a fan who dubbed it "toxic Twitter" and criticized Kardshian's critic, the reality star revealed that she has "been suffering since the 6 grade" and this "is the first time ever that I found a medication that has consistently worked for me." Kardashian said that all she wants to do is "help even a handful of peeps. So if others want to be mean… I'll take it as long as I can help some others."

Kardashian has been at the center of plastic surgery rumors for years now and has often faced criticism for what some have said is a drastically changing appearance from photo to photo. In September 2020, such rumors arose after she shared a photo that had many saying she looked identical to Beyoncé. Just a year earlier, she shut off comments on a post after fans said she looked unrecognizable in an image. While some have credited the change in appearance to plastic surgery, others have slammed her for what they assume has been drastic photo editing.

Things came to a crux in April after an unedited photo of Kardashian leaked online, leading her to release an emotional statement in which she opened up about her relationship with her body, admitting that "the pressure, constant ridicule and judgment my entire life to be perfect and meet other’s standards of how I should look has been too much to bear." She went on to explain that the standards that have been set for her by the public are often "unbearable," adding that she has “a good filter, good lighting, and an edit here and there” and that "my body, my image, and how I choose to look and what I want to share is my choice. It’s not for anyone to decide or just what is acceptable or not anymore."