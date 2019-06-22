Khloe Kardashian’s Latest Selfie Has Fans Thinking She Had Major Plastic Surgery

Khloe Kardashian's appearance continues to evolve. Last month, fans began speculating that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star went under the knife for a nose job. But now they believe she's done even more to alter her appearance.

Kardashian, 34, has been tight-lipped amid rumors she's had plastic surgery, but that hasn't stopped fans from speculating. On Thursday, she posted a selfie with her long blonde hair crimped. Fans couldn't help but notice the E! reality TV personality's nose appeared slimmer and different in the photo. Some commenters noted that she was beginning to resemble sister Kim Kardashian.

"You messed up [your] nose so bad and why do you edit if we know how [you] look your face is bigger than this," one commenter said.

"Is this kim??? Confused," another wrote.

"You know what? Even if she got her nose done it's sooo pretty! Love it. Whatever makes her happy. It's her nose," a third commenter wrote.

"This is a long lost K sister. Combination Kim and Khloe. Khime perhaps?" another said.

"the natural Khloe looked so much better, it's a shame, she doesn't look the same at all," a fan commented.

"I legit thought this was [Kim Kardashian]," another fan chimed in. "looking fabulous as always."

Kardashian sparked rumors she'd had a nose job a few months ago on Laura Wassar's podcast, Divorce Sucks!. Her interview on the podcast was accompanied by a video element, which left those tuning in wondering what was different about the reality star's appearance.

"What in the KrisJenner [happened] to Khloe's nose? Girl...u did not need more plastic surgery...love thy beautiful self," one social media user said.

It wasn't just the podcast video that got fans buzzing about Kardashian's appearance. Instagram users noted that she looked slightly different in recent posts on the platform. Her comments were flooded with people looking for answers.

"[What the f—] what happened to your nose sis...," one commenter wrote.

"Ooooooh nooo so sad. Khloe was always my favorite and still is. She didn't need to do that to her face," another wrote.

The mother of one hasn't confirmed that she had surgery to alter her appearance, but did say in 2018 that she thinks often about getting a nose job, Daily Mail reported. She said most of the desire was fuel by fan speculation, so if she hasn't done it yet there's a good chance she's at least thinking about it with all the speculation currently surfacing.

"One day I think I'll get one because I think about it everyday. But I'm scared so for now it's all about contour," she said, according to Daily Mail's reporting.

Khloe told Cosmopolitan UK she's been considering a nose job since childhood. She said in an interview with the magazine that when she was 9 she overheard mom Kris Jenner telling a friend she wanted her to have it done. Khloe was adamant that her mother had no malicious intent in making the suggestion.

"She didn't mean harm, but when I was around nine I overheard my mom telling her friend I needed a nose job," Khloe recalled. "I was shocked; I hadn't even thought about it."

Khloe told the women's magazine she's had makeup artists suggest it to her, too. She admitted that she's "grown into" her face over the years, but said some think her nose could still use work.

"I've grown into my face, but I've had makeup artists tell me, 'You should get a nose job,'" she revealed.