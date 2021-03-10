Khloe Kardashian's New Video Sparks Plastic Surgery Speculation

Khloe Kardashian shared a new video on social media, and it has sparked a lot of speculation that she's recently had plastic surgery. In the video, Kardashian is promoting her new collaboration with Ipsy, and beauty service that delivers monthly bags of trial-size products to subscribers. The reality TV star reveals in the clip that she has partnered with the company to curate a special bag of full-size products that she uses regularly, which will be released in May.

What most social media users are noticing, however, is how different Kardashian looks. Many seem to believe that she had plastic surgery, and the reactions have been mixed. Some are not sure about it, but others are expressing support. Notably, Kardashian has not commented on whether or not the speculation is accurate, but she did turn off the comments on the post. Scroll down to read what Twitter users are saying about it, and lets us know what you think in the comments.