Kim Kardashian's $70M Malibu Bluffs Mansion Is Pretty Incredible (Photos)

Kim Kardashian got a fresh start last year in a brand new home after her divorce from Kanye "Ye" West. The reality star paid $70.4 million for a mansion in Malibu, California that is an obvious upgrade even from the home she previously shared with Ye. Photos published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com give fans a glimpse inside of the massive mansion.

Kardashian's new house is located in the Encina Bluffs neighborhood of Malibu – not far from the Calabasas area where she and the other Kardashian-Jenner sisters have spent the last few years. The house previously belonged to model and actress Cindy Crawford, but it has clearly undergone some recent updates. Previously, Kardashian lived with Ye in a house that he designed, and when they divorced they split the sale price of that iconic mansion. Ye reportedly got $23 million for his portion of that sale, so it's safe to assume Kardashian got around the same to make a dent in this purchase.

Crawford reportedly lives next door to Kardashian's new home, having invested heavily in the neighborhood. When it first hit the market this house was listed for $99 million, so Kardashian got a relatively good deal on it. It's a two-story Mediterranean-style house with a total living space of 7,450 square feet and a 3.2-acre footprint.

It shouldn't be a surprise that the house is lavish and stylish, nor that it has all the finest luxury amenities available. Still, seeing it for yourself can be especially exciting. Keep scrolling for a photo tour of Kardashian's new home.