Khloe Kardashian Says She 'Finally Got the Courage' to Get a Nose Job

✖

Khloé Kardashian is opening up about her decision to go under the knife. During an ABC special on her family Wednesday night, the star of Hulu's new series The Kardashians opened up with host Robin Roberts about her decision to get a nose job in early 2019, with Kardashian revealing that she while wanted one for some time, she had to garner the "courage" to undergo the procedure.

The reality star and Good American founder, 37, told Roberts that her "whole life I would say – I've always wanted my nose done, forever." However, Kardashian admitted that she was initially a little hesitant to commit to the procedure, which she said felt a bit daunting. Kardashian told Roberts, "It's in the middle of your face and it's scary to think about." After some time, though. Kardashian said she finally got the courage, "and I did it, and I love it."

Kardashian wasn't done candidly discussing her procedure, though. Shortly after the special aired, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star jumped on Twitter, where she responded to a number of fans commenting on her decision to go under the knife. Responding to a tweet from a fan recounting their own experience with a nose job, the fan sharing that they had the "worst recovery ever," Kardashian responded, "Stop!!! Mine was a breeze. That's crazy. It honestly was so easy for me. My only regret is that I didn't do it sooner." After another fan chimed in with, "Khloé got a nose job, omg," Kardashian pointed out, "Yes! I spoke about it at the reunion with Andy Cohen as well. I got it a couple weeks before True's first birthday. Love it!"

During the two-part Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion in June 2021, Kardashian set the record straight on her plastic surgery history. Amid years of speculation and criticism about her appearance on the internet, including accusations that she "had her third face transplant," Kardashian revealed that she had only gone under the knife once, sharing, "I've had one nose job!" Kardashian explained that "everyone gets so upset, like, why don't I talk about it," though she said "no one's ever asked me" before revealing Cohen was "the first person that's ever asked me in an interview about my nose." Kardashian also said that she's done "injections," but "not really Botox" due to a bad reaction to the cosmetic procedure.