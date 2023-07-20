Kylie Jenner Responds to Plastic Surgery Rumors

Kylie Jenner is shutting down rumors about her self-confidence and plastic surgery. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, opened up to sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian during Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, saying that she feels people incorrectly assume she had major self-confidence issues that led to her getting "so much surgery" to change her face.

"I always remember being the most confident kid in the room," Jenner said of her childhood. "I always loved myself – I still love myself – and one of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was this insecure child and I got so much surgery to change my whole face, which is false, I've only gotten fillers." She continued, "I feel like I don't want that to be a part of my story."

Jenner encouraged her sisters to use their influence to encourage other people to love themselves more, as Khloé shared that she has been one of the many people affected by beauty standards. "I had the most confidence; I was chubby and in a skin-tight body-con dress – you couldn't tell me otherwise. Society gave me insecurities," she said, adding, "It's unfair to put so much pressure on people, I think we're all just doing the best we can."

Jenner also mentioned how her sisters' comments sparked insecurity about her ears, despite Khloé's insistence that they were all made in love. "But I didn't receive it like that," the Life of Kylie star explained. "I received it like everyone was making fun of my ears, calling them dopey. Like that f-ked me up." For five years, Jenner said she "never wore an updo" on a red carpet, but that she made the conscious decision to embrace her perceived flaws after giving birth to daughter Stormi, now 5.

"Then I had Stormi, and she has my ears, and it made me realize how I love them," she said. "If I'm insecure about my ears, and I think my daughter is the most beautiful thing ever... now I wear updo to every carpet." The sisters agreed they need to be mindful in how they treat themselves so as not to send the wrong message to their kids.

"We do live in a world that is obsessed with perfection," said Kourtney, who is currently pregnant with her fourth child. "I think my mom always had us dressing alike and being polished and hair done, and I think I'm just really conscious with my own kids about giving them the freedom to express themselves and not put so much pressure on perfectionism." The Kardashians streams new episodes Thursday on Hulu.