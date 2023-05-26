Khloe Kardashian Confirms Son's Name During 'The Kardashians' Season 3 Premiere

One of the biggest mysteries in the Kardashian universe was finally solved in The Kardashians Season 3 premiere. Khloe Kardashian finally revealed her son's name, nearly 10 months after he was born. His name is Tatum, and he joins his older sister True Thompson, 5. Elsewhere in the episode, Khloe admitted to feeling less connected to Tatum than True because he was born via surrogate.

"His name is Tatum. So Tatum and True," Khloe told the camera in a confessional. "Naming a human is really hard." Tatum was born in July 2022, as seen in The Kardashians Season 2 premiere, notes Entertainment Tonight.

Khloe also felt "really guilty" that another woman had her baby, she admitted. "I take the baby and I go to another room and you're sort of separated. It's such a transactional experience 'cause it's not about him," Khloe explained, adding that the surrogacy experience was shocking to her. "I wish someone was honest about surrogacy and the difference of it," she said. "It's still great, it's just very different."

Khloe's older sister Kim Kardashian welcomed two of her four children via surrogacy. During a discussion with Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, Khloe said it was a "mind f—" and "the weirdest thing." When Disick asked Khloe if she felt less connected to Tatum than True, she nodded in agreement, notes Page Six.

"I definitely buried my head in the sand during that pregnancy, that I didn't digest what was happening," Khloe said. "I think when I went to the hospital, I think that was the first time that it really registered. I think it has nothing to do with the baby."

True and Tatum's father is Khloe's ex-boyfriend, NBA player Tristan Thompson. Khloe previously claimed Thompson "encouraged" her to do the embryo transfer days before the world learned he fathered a child with another woman while he was engaged to the reality star. Thompson and Khloe began dating in 2016, and True was born amid Thompson's first cheating controversy that involved Jordyn Woods.

The two reunited while quarantining together during the COVID-19 pandemic, but reportedly broke up again in June 2021. In January 2022, Thompson admitted to having a child with another woman. Unbeknownst to the public, a surrogate was already pregnant with Tatum. Reports that Thompson and Khloe were expecting a second child did not surface until July 13, days before Tatum was born.

Khloe reportedly dated a mystery private equity investor in early 2022, but that relationship ended in August. Around that time, a source told E! News there was no chance of Khloe and Thompson getting back together again. "There is no chance of reconciliation," the source said. "Khloe has fully moved on and has been very clear in that."

New episodes of The Kardashians are released on Hulu Thursdays. The show has already been renewed for the fourth and fifth seasons.