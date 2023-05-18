Khloe Kardashian Addresses Tristan Thompson Reunion Rumors

Khloé Kardashian is not a fan of fabricated narratives being tossed around. The reality TV star has addressed speculation that she and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson have rekindled their relationship, posting an extensive response to a screenshot that appeared on Instagram showing a blind item. "Stop pushing this narrative," she wrote on May 16 in the comment section of a Kardashian fan page. "It's tiring. But I suppose You guys will continue the narrative you want regardless of what I say so what's the point. It's exhausting but I learned people will only understand to the level of their own perception. Most are stuck at believing the lies because it's the narrative they want to fuel. Have fun…."

Khloe, who has two children with Thompson, a 5-year-old daughter, True, and a 9-month-old son, says her sister Kim Kardashian's recent decision to support the Lakers star during a game was merely a matter of family loyalty. "Some things are just as simple as they seem," the Good American founder continued. "A family member supporting another family member ESPECIALLY during a difficult time in life." Moreover, as proof of the bond, she expressed her pride in her ongoing relationship with sister Kourtney Kardashian's ex, Scott Disick. Khloe added, "Example….. just how I support scott and will forever support him. He's my brother. It's just not on an nba stage. Sad new world, If there's no photos people think it really didn't happen but yes, I see Scott often. Some things really are just as they are."

Her explanation comes on the heels of celebrity gossip Instagram page Deuxmoi referring to Kim and daughter North West's courtside appearance during the Laker's game against the Golden State Warriors the previous evening. According to an Instagram story by the gossip account using Khloe's nickname, "Allegedly he's back with KoKo so maybe she's soft launching the idea so everyone is prepared and doesn't give KoKo a hard time." Even though Khloe was not present at the basketball games, she discreetly showed her support by liking the Lakers' Instagram announcement about the NBA star joining their team. The couple ended their on-and-off relationship in mid-2021 after it was revealed that Thompson, 31, had been pregnant with his third child with Maralee Nichols. Several months later, Thompson and Khloe's son was born.