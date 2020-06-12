Quarantine Reportedly Brought Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson 'Closer'

While the coronavirus quarantine has been a difficult time for many couples in and out of the spotlight, the time spent together has reportedly drawn Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thomson "closer" to one another, a source close to the former couple told PEOPLE Friday. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and NBA player, who share 2-year-old daughter True, are "clearly enjoying each other's company" as they spend more time together making the most of things for their family.

"The lockdown made them closer," the insider continued. "They hadn't spent this much time together since they lived in Cleveland. They have had an amazing spring with True in L.A." The source added that the two stars are "great co-parents" and "they also really like each other."

"Tristan has been on his best behavior. Khloé is definitely charmed by him. If he is able to keep things up, it's very possible that Khloé would get back with him," the source added, noting that Khloé has not been dating anyone else. Their reunion wouldn't be much of a surprise, given flirty comments Thompson has been leaving on his ex's Instagram photos. When she debuted her "bronde" look last month, captioning it, "Location: under bitches skiiiinnnnn," Thompson was quick to call her a "Baddie," leaving a red heart emoji. "P.S. I’m all for the caption," he wrote.

Kardashian and the Cleveland Cavaliers player broke up last year after he hooked up with family friend Jordyn Woods just months after being caught cheating on the Good American founder while she was pregnant with True in 2018. The two have repaired their relationship since then, with the reality star even debating during the most recent season of KUWTK if she wanted to ask Thompson to be a sperm donor to have another child. Thompson was on board for the process, telling her he was "open to doing that and down for doing that," but in the end, she decided to simply have her unfertilized eggs frozen.

Kardashian wasn't ruling out having another kid with Thompson, however. "I have no idea what the future holds for Tristan and I, but I really think I'll feel a lot better knowing I have five embryos in a freezer somewhere," she told the cameras after making her decision. "I'm a firm believer in whatever is meant to be will be, and whatever God wants to happen will happen."