Jordyn Woods Clears Air on Alleged Shade of Kylie Jenner on Social Media

Jordyn Woods has no time to shame her former BFF, Kylie Jenner. The two were once close friends who met in sixth grade and even lived together up until their 2019 fallout. Woods says Khloé Kardashian's baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, while the two were allegedly still in a relationship. She was then excommunicated from the family, despite Khloe taking Thompson back after the incident. Since then, Woods has flourished, having her own brand partnerships, acting in small roles, and building a fanbase. She's also been in a relationship with NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns. But recently, the 25-year-old former Good American model was accused of mocking Jenner.

In a TikTok posted earlier this month, Woods shows off her lips as The Weeknd sings, "Angelina, lips like Angelina" in his song, "Party Monster." Woods captioned the video, "thank you mom & dad for these genetics." Fans assumed she was making a diss toward Jenner, who admitted to having lip flippers and owns a popular makeup line she started with lip kit enhancers. But Woods took to social media to clear the air. "There's no shade towards anyone," she wrote, per Entertainment Tonight. "This is a trend I've seen a bunch of girls doing, and I wanted to hop on."

Fans have blasted Khloe since Thompson's latest cheating scandal. Thompson fathered a baby by another woman while seemingly engaged to Khloe. She learned of the scandal when the news broke and her sisters broke the news. Khloe addressed it at the reunion special that aired on E! at the conclusion of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

"I don't have any grudge against Jordyn. I think people make mistakes, people live, and they learn," she said during part 2 of the special. "I have to forgive these people for me, and it's up to them to forgive themselves and be accountable and learn and hopefully don't repeat these same cycles."