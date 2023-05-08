Khloé Kardashian Shares Rare Photo of Son's Face

Khloé Kardashian is giving her followers a rare look at her little boy's face. The Kardashians star posed for a sweet selfie alongside her two kids with Tristan Thompson – daughter True, 5, and her son, 9 months – while celebrating her nephew's birthday over the weekend. While attending the fourth birthday party of sister Kim Kardashian's son, Psalm West, Khloé smiled for the camera with True, who rocked space buns and a grin for the camera, and her brother, who looked adorable in a firefighter hat while looking off into the distance.

The Good American co-founder added three bear emojis in the caption but didn't confirm or deny recent reports as to the name of her little boy. The US Sun reported last week that Khloé and Thompson named their second child, whom they welcomed via a surrogate in July 2022, Tatum Robert. Khloé had previously confirmed in a September 2022 episode of her family's Hulu show that her son's name was going to "start with a T," but she has still yet to confirm the speculation surrounding his name.

An insider source told the outlet last week, however, "There was talk about whether it should be Tatum Robert or should it be Robert Tatum," with some members of the Kardashian family "leaning more towards Robert," as it would honor Khloé's late father, Robert Kardashian, who died in 2003 after a battle with cancer. Khloé's mom, Kris Jenner, was allegedly one of those "keen" on Tatum Robert, however, but it took the Revenge Body star a little time to be "settle" on it. The source continued, "Khloé wanted a name that was kind of unusual but not too out there and also keeping with the T theme."

Khloé announced the birth of her second child in August 2022, confirming that she had decided to stick with the "T" name theme set with True's birth in 2018. Khloé and the father of her two children have had a bumpy road, breaking up shortly after the NBA player was caught being unfaithful to the reality star during her pregnancy. The two reconciled after spending COVID lockdown together with their daughter, deciding to move forward with welcoming a second child together using a surrogate. Soon after, Thompson was accused of fathering a child with Maralee Nichols while he was in a relationship with Khloé. After admitting paternity of Nichols' son Theo, Thompson and Khloé reportedly split, and the two were reportedly not together at the time of their son's birth in July.