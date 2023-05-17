'The Kardashians' Fate Revealed at Hulu

The Kardashians are coming back for more. Hulu renewed the series for 20 more episodes on Tuesday, just days ahead of the Season 3 premiere on May 25. The series continues to cover the lives of Kris Jenner and her daughters, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner.

Disney shared the news at the company's upfront presentation to ad buyers in New York City. Hulu refused to release viewership data, but the streamer said The Kardashians premiere was one of the most-watched in the streamer's history, reports The Hollywood Reporter. It is also the most-watched unscripted show in Hulu's history.

Hulu ordered 40 episodes of The Kardashians, with 20 already airing last year. The episode orders have been broken up into 10-episode "seasons," so the third and fourth seasons will be released in 2023. Tuesday's 20-episode order means there will be fifth and sixth seasons in 2024.

During a stop on The Today Show earlier this week, Kim teased one of the most dramatic seasons in the family's long reality TV history. "Out of filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians or The Kardashians, this season was probably my most emotional and frustrating internally with family that I haven't really seen or experienced before," she told Savannah Guthrie on May 16. Some of the tension between Kim and Kourtney stems from her older sister's marriage to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. Their wedding was featured in the special "'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis," which was released on April 13.

"We've been there before, and we'll always be OK," Kim said of her relationship with Kourtney. "We're always family, that's how we were raised. But I'm also proud that everyone's really vulnerable because I'm sure so many other families have gone through similar things." Kim added that she is "proud" her family is "still so open and driven to show and share so much."

The Kardashians is an extension of the family's previous series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. That series ran for 20 seasons on E! Network between 2007 and 2021. The family announced plans to end KUWTK in September 2020, and Disney announced their deal with Hulu two months later.

"When we signed up for this, we wanted to always be super open and honest, and there's obviously different seasons where some people feel like they just have some boundaries and want to protect some things, and then other people really want to open up and share way more," Kim told Today when reflecting on her family's decision to share their lives with viewers. "I'm so blessed that there's so many of us that we can always respect each other's space."