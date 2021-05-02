Watch: Kendall Jenner Tells Family She's Pregnant and Engaged for YouTube Prank

✖

April Fool's Day was a month ago, but that did not stop Kendall Jenner from pulling a devious prank on her family while filming a video for sister Kourtney Kardashian's Poosh lifestyle brand. In the middle of a game of "Truth or Dare," Kardashian, 42, dared her younger sister to tell their mother Kris Jenner she is pregnant. She also announced she was "engaged" in a family group text, even adding a photo of herself wearing a giant ring.

Jenner, 25, called her mom and built up the big "pregnancy" announcement with plenty of details to make it sound believable. "So I have a scenario. I have not gotten my period in a little while and I was supposed to get it like, last week, so I kinda got nervous and like, randomly took a test and it came back positive," Jenner explained. She claimed to have taken a second test, which also came back positive.

"That's so weird you just told me this because I dreamed about this last night," Kris, 65, excitedly replied. Kris was ready to rush over to her daughter's home so they could talk about this together. "You know, you have to do whatever your heart tells you to do. I think it's great news but I'm your mom," Kris said. Before her mother could get even more excited, Jenner finally said she was "just kidding" about being pregnant.

This was not the end of Jenner's prank fun. She also texted her family to announce an engagement. "Mom's going to be like, 'What is happening?'" she told Kardashian. "But it's believable, so I will do it. Does anyone have a wedding ring?" Someone then provided Jenner with a ring so she could make the joke even more believable. Kylie Jenner, 23, didn't believe it at all though, and could easily see the ring did not fit Jenner's finger. Khloe Kardashian, 36, thought the prank was "so stupid" and couldn't understand why her little sister did this. Jenner told Khloe it was "so fun" to do. Then Kardashian said it was at least a nice preview for how the family will react when Jenner finally gets engaged.

Jenner is not engaged in real life, but she is dating NBA player Devin Booker, reports E! News. The couple went "Instagram official" on Valentine's Day in February. Jenner shared an Instagram Story photo showing herself laying on a countertop with Booker resting against her. While Booker's face was obscured in the picture, Jenner tagged him. Booker, 24, plays for the Phoenix Suns and is a two-time NBA All-Star.