Kendall Jenner Responds to Pregnancy Rumors After Mom Kris Jenner's Cryptic Post

Kendall Jenner is shutting down pregnancy rumors that briefly swirled thanks to her mom Kris Jenner. Kris, being the supportive and loving mom that she is, took to Twitter to encourage her daughter but it was the emoji she left that caught fans' attention. "You got this!!!!!" she tweeted ending with a baby bottle emoji and tagging Jenner's name. Jenner then retweeted with a quote and said, "Mom, this looks like a pregnancy announcement!" Jenner wrote.

mom, this looks like a pregnancy announcement! 😂🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/VD8znkj7UQ — Kendall (@KendallJenner) March 26, 2021

Jenner is currently dating Devin Booker and has admitted that she wants children sooner rather than later. On this week's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Jenner addressed her family that she had baby fever and so they decided to put her to the test. However, before she became the ultimate babysitter, she gave reason why she's felt pressure lately but also why she feels a little left out. "I think it also started to hit me when I saw Kylie [Jenner] was having a baby," she said during the second episode of the 20th Season. "And then, one of my best friends is having a baby, and she's my age. So I'm like, 'Cool, I'm a little jealous, but it's fine."

Jenner was referring to fellow super model Gigi Hadid who recently gave birth to her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik. She then noted that she sees her nieces Chicago, Stormi, and True playing together and it makes her want a child too. After she confessed this to her sister Khloé Kardashian and her best friend Malika Haqq — who just had her first child — they decided to let Jenner see what it's really like being a mom. So, Kardashian let her sister watch several toddlers at one time while she and her fellow sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian decided to have a girls night to distract Kim from her split from Kanye West, and Jenner felt a little overwhelmed.

Although she was a little distraught at first, she admitted to Kardashian and Haqq that the experience of her watching their children didn't scare her about having kids. In fact, it did the opposite. "If anything, this experience didn't turn me off from having kids, it actually made me more excited," Jenner said. Her older sister and best friend then reminded Jenner that she still has plenty of time and they were both grateful they wanted until their 30s before having children.