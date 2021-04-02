Kendall Jenner Files Restraining Order Against Nude Trespasser After Early Release

✖

Kendall Jenner filed for a restraining order against Shaquan King, who allegedly broke into her home on Sunday, March 28, and swam in her pool in the nude before her personal security team got him out of the pool. King only spent a few hours in prison, and allegedly went to her sister Kylie Jenner's home, where he was arrested again. Jenner, 25, reportedly hired more armed security earlier this week and has no plans to go back to the home where the alleged incident took place.

Earlier this week, law enforcement sources told TMZ that King, 27, arrived at Jenner's Los Angeles home at about 2 a.m. on March 28 and started knocking on windows. He also allegedly yelled Jenner's name. Jenner was home at the time and her security tracked the man. The suspect then began taking his clothes off and tried to get into the pool. Security detained the man, and police arrested him. King was charged with misdemeanor trespassing. He spent just six hours in prison because of coronavirus protocols.

On Thursday, Jenner was granted a temporary restraining order against King. In the documents, Jenner claimed King did make it into her pool. She also included his criminal history, including allegations of kidnapping. The supermodel noted that King posted photos of her on his social media pages. The restraining order protects Jenner, Kylie, 23, and their mother, Kris Jenner, 65, ordering him to stay at least 100 yards away from all three. According to TMZ, King was arrested at Kylie's home on Tuesday for felony stalking.

Following this latest stalking incident, sources close to Jenner told TMZ she has moved out of the house because of the risk, even though she beefed up security at the location. She is now at a different location with armed security and does not intend to go back to the home. It is not clear if she plans to sell it, but she does have a history of moving to a new home after scary incidents. In 2017, she sold her West Hollywood home after a burglary and other stalking incidents.

In October 2018, John Ford was arrested for breaking into Jenner's gated community. The man made two attempts to get to Jenner's home at the time, through an unsecured mountainside. Security caught the man on his second attempt. Security was beefed up and Jenner asked the district attorney to file felony stalking charges against Ford. In June 2019, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents deported Ford back to Canada, CBS News reported at the time.