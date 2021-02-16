Kendall Jenner and Boyfriend Devin Booker Are Instagram Official With 'Whew' Photo

✖

Kendall Jenner and her rumored boyfriend, Devin Booker, went Instagram official on Valentine's Day. According to InTouch Weekly, Jenner posted a photo on her Instagram Story in which she can be seen laying on a countertop with the basketball player resting against her with his face obstructed by her arm. Her post comes a few weeks after Booker shared a re-posted photo of Jenner's on his own Instagram Story, captioning a photo of her in a bikini with "Whew."

Jenner donned a bright smile in the photo that she posted of herself and Booker. She captioned the photo with a white heart emoji. The model also made sure to tag Booker so that there was no confusion over who was cuddling her in the snap. InTouch Weekly noted that the reality star and the Phoenix Suns player were first sparked romance rumors in April 2020, when they were seen taking a road trip to Sedona, Arizona. In September 2020, Jenner was spotted picking up Booker from LAX airport. Romance rumors between the pair really ramped up in October, as Booker accompanied Jenner as she and her family went to a private island to celebrate Kim Kardashian's birthday.

An insider told InTouch that Jenner and Booker's chemistry is "off the charts." They added, "They can’t keep their hands off each other. They have a natural rapport that isn’t forced.” The source also shared that the two have plenty in common, which is why they have such a natural bond. "They love traveling together, they love eating really bad food. They like the same movies, there are no awkward moments," the source continued.

A few weeks before Jenner went Instagram official with Booker on her own account, he posted a photo on his Instagram Story that she originally shared on her feed. He captioned the photo, which depicted Jenner wearing a bikini as she lounged in a pool, with, "Whew."

On Monday, a source told PEOPLE that Booker has the Kardashian-Jenner family's seal of approval. "What first seemed like a fun hookup, is now a relationship," the insider explained. "They are exclusive and Kendall is very happy with Devin." They also noted, "And her family thinks he is great. He was even invited to Kim's 40th birthday celebration in Tahiti."