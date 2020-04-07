Kourtney Kardashian Riles up Social Media Over ‘Work Ethic’ Tweet Amid ‘KUWTK’ Drama With Sister Kim

Season 18 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians got off to a wild start due to an intense altercation between Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian. On the premiere episode, which aired on March 26, Kourtney and Kim came to blows after the sisters differed about the Poosh founder’s work ethic. Prior to the Thursday night episode, Kourtney took to Twitter to address the fact that her work ethic may differ from that of her sisters’. Naturally, fans had a lot to say about her tweet.

On Thursday, in advance of the latest KUWTK outing, Kourtney wrote that she would not be live-tweeting the episode because she was spending time with her children. She went on to address the topic that was greatly featured on the E! series — her work ethic. As she pointed out to her fans, raising children is indeed a job, as well, and it’s one that she wants to focus on. The reality star explained that her focus is currently on raising the children she shares with her ex Scott Disick — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — as well as developing her lifestyle brand, Poosh. Her comments echoed what she had to say about the matter on the Thursday episode of KUWTK, as she could be seen telling her friends that she was taking a step back from filming the reality series in order to focus on pursuits that she feels passionately about.

Videos by PopCulture.com

I won’t be live tweeting #KUWTK tonight, as I’m spending time with my kids while they are on spring break. I realize that a lot of the conversation right now surrounds my work ethic, and I feel like I need to just make one thing clear: raising children is a job as well. In fact, — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) April 3, 2020

Considering that Kourtney’s work ethic was a major topic of discussion both on the show and on social media, many users on Twitter weighed in on the reality star’s recent tweet to express their own opinions over her message. Judging by the plethora of responses that Kourtney’s tweet garnered, it’s safe to say that her fans had plenty to say about the topic.

It All Ties Back To ‘KUWTK’

You’re able to “stay at home” and have everything u have because of #kuwtk be a little more appreciative I just feel like u could of handled it better and nicer than the contstant complaining and comments. Even poosh is a thing because of the platform you’ve been given on #kuwtk — Deborah Hernandez (@_DE3) April 3, 2020

Some fans weren’t exactly on Kourtney’s side regarding this matter. In fact, many responded to her tweet to mention that the reality star has the ability to do much of what she does because of the platform that KUWTK gave her.

Calling It An “Excuse”

There’s nothing wrong with being a stay-at-home mom, especially if you can afford it. However, it becomes an issue when “spending time” with your children is used as more of an excuse rather than a genuine desire. — 𝓜𝓮𝓵 Ⓥ (@MotleyPriest) April 3, 2020

One Twitter user wrote that there’s nothing wrong with Kourtney wanting to be a stay-at-home mother. But, they went on to write that they think her desire to spend time with her kids is an “excuse” when it comes to filming commitments for KUWTK.

They See Where She’s Coming From

You’re just asking for respect and support from your family and they haven’t being giving it to you. There’s nothing wrong with asking for that and setting boundaries. — Michelle Cámara (@michichi_01) April 3, 2020

While some took issue with Kourtney’s statements and behavior on KUWTK, others were on her side. As one fan wrote, the Poosh founder was simply asking her family to respect her wishes and that “there’s nothing wrong” with that.

Putting In The Work

Like Kim said “you want that Kardashian lifestyle but you don’t wanna work for it”. Ever since you got pregnant with Mason you had everybody else do more work. It’s not just recently. I can see why everybody’s fed up too. — Its not that Britney Bitch (@ItsnotBritneyB2) April 3, 2020

One user claimed that Kourtney hasn’t put in her fair share of work since she got pregnant with her eldest child, Mason. They added that they can see why the other members of the Kardashian family are “fed up.”

A Focus On What’s Important

You shouldn’t have to explain yourself for putting your kids first !! Your happiness and peace of mind is most important #KUWTK — ✨Kimmi ✨ (@DashDolls831) April 3, 2020

Another fan pointed out that it doesn’t really matter what anyone else has to say about this “work ethic” issue. The only thing that really matters is whether Kourtney is happy with her decision. Based on what she had to say about everything on Twitter, it certainly sounds as though she is putting her happiness first.

Team Kourtney

@kourtneykardash through out the years l didn’t understand you but after seeing how @khloekardashian and @KimKardashian treated you l am all the way team Kourtney.Its Okey to be different and focus on your kids and state of mind — Dumisani Chihoto (@ChihotoDumisani) April 3, 2020

Yet another user has made it known that they’re “Team Kourtney.” The user took the reality star’s side after viewing how the drama between Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian played out on recent episodes of the E! series.

Could Have Been Handled Better

I think you made the right decision for yourself. But I wish you and your sisters could have communicated your wants and needs better!! — jaquelline 💕 (@jaquelline_98) April 3, 2020

The above user echoed what many thought about Kourtney’s decision — they’re glad that she made the right one for herself. However, they still noted that they wished that everything could have played out better amongst Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe on KUWTK. Judging by the fact that this argument led to the sisters’ getting physical with one another, the reality stars certainly could have handled the situation in a more positive manner.