Keke Palmer's Sister Loreal Wins 'Claim to Fame,' Opens up About Their Plans for the Future (Exclusive)

Loreal "LC" Palmer, the sister of actress Keke Palmer, has big plans for the future after winning Claim to Fame in Tuesday's finale. Having successfully competed against other celebrity relatives to keep her famous family member a secret while uncovering theirs, Loreal told PopCulture.com she's embarking on her own dream in the entertainment business, and she's got the Hustlers star on board with her.

"Winning for me is just so crazy because I recently divorced, I have three small children, I am back in school," Loreal shared with PopCulture. "I also want to start my own film production company. So it's just like, "'OK, great. Things are falling into place.' ...I just want to make it work. I want to make it count."

For years, Loreal has dreamed of starting a production company to channel her family's love of horror films. "I feel like the traditional slasher, I haven't seen too many that I've loved," she said. "And so I kind of want to bring back those slashers of the '80s." Keke, who recently starred in Jordan Peele's Nope, is another horror enthusiast, and Loreal told PopCulture she's been talking with her sister about maybe "writing some [films] together," adding that "it would be great for us to get to work on some together."

The Akeelah and the Bee star was the one who initially pushed Loreal to sign on to Claim to Fame. "Keke has been trying to get me to do stuff forever," the ABC reality winner explained. "So she's like, 'There's no question. You're doing it. So enjoy.'" And there's been plenty of sisterly support – and commentary- as the show aired.

"We actually watched the first episode that we could watch together, because I've been in Chicago, she's been in LA. So when I came back home, she and I watched together and her commentary is so hilarious," Loreal shared. She recalled, "[Keke is] asking all these questions like, 'Oh, my gosh. Look at you. You're being so sneaky. What was going through your head when you did this?' So her commentary is amazing."

Winning Claim to Fame after correctly identifying Logan Crosby as Jason Aldean's cousin, Loreal remembered that "time just froze." Making it all the way to the end before her competitors figured out she was related to Keke was another shocker. "It was hilarious to me, because – and I don't know if it's just because she's my sister – but my clues were always so extremely obvious, and every challenge I was like, 'Oh, I'm going home. I'm going home,'" Loreal revealed. "I really thought that with the bee costume [clue], I was like, 'Well, it's been a great run.' I just knew that was the end. So watching Dominique kind of tell everyone, 'Yeah, guys. The bee is her clue and it's because Laurence Fishburne did the movie with Keke Palmer,' I was like, 'This is great.'"