Whoopi Goldberg's granddaughter had The View moderator's full support when it came to joining ABC's new hit show Claim to Fame. After her elimination in Monday's episode, Amara Skye opened up to PopCulture.com about her time on the reality show that pits celebrity family members against one another in a competition to discover each other's identities – including her explosive exit speech.

Skye watches "a lot" of reality TV, especially competition shows like Big Brother and The Challenge, so she was "hooked" by the idea behind Claim to Fame from the start, and so was Goldberg once she figured out it was a "legit" show. "She was all for it," Skye told PopCulture. "She was like, 'Alright, go for it!'"

(Photo: Maarten de Boer/ABC)

The Sister Act star even offered up some gameplay ideas. "She was trying to tell me, 'Don't talk to a lot of people, just lie, lie, lie,'" Skye recalled, noting that she didn't take her grandmother's advice and instead went in with the strategy of being more of a "people person." Even if her granddaughter didn't take her counsel, Goldberg is "enjoying the show so far," Skye revealed. "It's pretty cool, I think she thinks it's hilarious."

The artist definitely made her mark on the show, going out with an explosive speech in which she called out all her fellow players – except for Pepper – as fake. "When I was having the speech happen, I was like, 'I'm so f-ing mad, I'm so pissed,'" Skye recalled, adding, "I was just really upset and I just didn't like that they used me. I really felt used." With time to reflect, however, came a new perspective: "After I thought about it, I was like, 'You know what? It's a game.' I just didn't like how it happened," she told PopCulture.

Reconnecting with her fellow players after the game, Skye joked, "Everyone was probably more like, 'There's Amara, what's she gonna say now?' because I left with such a stank attitude." But she was all about reconnecting with them on the outside. "It was just a mindset," Skye said of her competitive attitude. "I'm not in that mindset, I'm a regular person."

Skye is now getting ready for her next art show – Visuals & Vibes – curated by Hellotittie, a black-owned women empowerment brand, and scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17 in Brooklyn, New York. For more details, click here. Claim to Fame (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.