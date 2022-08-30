Simone Biles' Sister Adria Reveals the Olympian's Reaction to Her 'Claim to Fame' Game (Exclusive)

It didn't take long for Adria Biles to get clocked as Simone Biles' sister after entering the Claim to Fame house, but "Louise" managed to channel her family's winning spirit and stick it out until Monday's episode of the ABC reality show. After being eliminated seventh in Claim to Fame, which pits celebrity family members against one another in a competition to discover one another's true identity, Adria opened up to PopCulture.com about her time in the house and what her sister Simone's reaction was to her reality TV debut.

Going into Claim to Fame, the 23-year-old Houston Astros Shooting Stars dancer said her Olympic gymnast sister, 25, was "very supportive" of her joining the show and "excited" to see how she did. "We actually have watch parties," Adria told PopCulture, adding, "She actually told me I was mean on the show, LOL."

Adria's true identity was figured out by her fellow players almost immediately, and during her elimination Monday, "Logan" admitted that the biggest giveaway is that the Biles sisters "looked like they could have been twins." Adria admitted to PopCulture that she didn't expect to be identified so quickly, joking of her continued immunity wins, "I overstayed my welcome, so to speak."

Adria even thought she could win the $100,000 prize "for a split second," but when immunity ended in the game and she had "no idea who the last few standing were," she knew it would be her next on the chopping block. There are no hard feelings though: "Honestly, I respect their strategy!" the celebrity sister said, revealing that after filming, all the famous family members have kept in touch. "We have a Claim to Fame group chat, and we check in and update each other! It's all love!"

Going on Claim to Fame was "honestly the best thing I've ever done," Adria shared. "Win or lose I met amazing people and the experience was one I will never forget." And while "everyone was so amazing," including hosts Kevin and Frankie Jonas, Adria said she "would not have made it without the producers," saying it was their support that "kept [her] sane." Following her exit from Claim to Fame, Adria shared some behind-the-scenes photos of the cast and crew on Instagram, writing, "And that's a wrap for 'louise' here are some bts of some of my favorite humans. this was once in a lifetime!! season 1 claim to fame gang forever."