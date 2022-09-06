'Claim to Fame's Pepper Teases Being 'Really Lucky' in the Game When It Came to Her Famous Family Member (Exclusive)

It's been a wild ride for Claim to Fame's Pepper – from almost going home in week one to securing her spot in the finale of ABC's new competition show, which pits celebrity family members against one another in a race to discover the identity of each other's famous relatives. Ahead of Tuesday's finale, Pepper opened up to PopCulture.com about her Claim to Fame journey, and what her family thinks of her reality TV debut.

Pepper didn't know what to think initially when she was pitched the idea of appearing on Claim to Fame, but her family was behind her all the way, even celebrating the premiere with her at a big party. "My mom was definitely like, 'You have to go do this. No one gets asked to do this.' So she was definitely super supportive," Pepper explained. "My sisters thought it was the craziest thing that I even got asked. ... So yeah, everyone was really, really supportive."

Being in the house with the family members of stars like Whoopi Goldberg, Cindy Crawford, Tiffany Haddish and Simone Biles, Pepper teased that she was "really lucky" to be related to a celebrity in an entirely different realm of fame. "No one was thinking on those terms," she hinted. "I was really lucky because of that."

As a big fan of reality television, Pepper said she didn't have "crazy expectations" of what her time in the house would be like, but it ended up being the experience of a lifetime. "I definitely didn't think I was going to have that much fun and enjoy just getting to know the other contestants as much," she said. "We all left there such good friends. So that was the best part for me – it being way more fun and meeting and staying friends with more people than I thought I ever would have."

"I felt like it was really special because it brought all of us together who grew up with someone famous, even though all of our celebrities were so different," she continued. "...We just all have something at the core in common." The Claim to Fame finale airs Tuesday, September 6 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.