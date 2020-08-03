Keke Palmer Says She 'Expected' Her 'GMA' Talk Show to Be Canceled

Keke Palmer wasn't shocked to hear her daytime talk show had been canceled. The host and actress reflected on the end of Strahan, Sara & Keke, which she hosted alongside Michael Strahan and Sara Haines, on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen this weekend. The cancellation of the talk show, which was replaced by ABC in March with a daily coronavirus report, GMA 3: What You Need to Know, was "expected," Palmer told Cohen when asked about her reaction.

"Here's the thing, when the pandemic hit, that became all that was on our minds — the pandemic, corona, understanding COVID," Palmer said. "So I kind of knew that, if our show did come back, it would have to be much, much, much later." She added that much of what the show brings to the table relies on the feedback and energy of a live audience, which doesn't work amid the pandemic. "Because our show is really about an audience. When you think about it, that's what we do. We do a little bit of news, but it's entertainment news. It's really fun conversations and lightheartedness," she explained. "So it's a different time now, and some of the conversation has changed, and I think it just kind of pushed SSK out. So I expected it."

Palmer previously denied rumors that her demonstrating in Black Lives Matter protests and vocal support of anti-racism efforts was a contributing factor to ABC's decision to ax her show, taking to Instagram earlier this month to explain that politics and racism had no role in Strahan, Sara & Keke not being renewed. "The reality is I was never signed to SSK as what would a seasonal show. This business is dynamic and instead of thinking of me as a 'series regular' see me as a brand that works with the corporation Disney/ABC News and this particular show I was on is no longer," she said at the time. "That does not mean the relationship I have with them dies, that means it evolves."

"I hate talking about business because it can seem a bit weird and gets quite technical lol. But when I see such fear mongering comments I want to speak out so that no one ever feels or thinks that speaking out will cost them their job!" she added. "I’m sure it can and has before, but let’s also recognize when it has not. That way more of us with our own minds speak out against any injustices we see."

"Trust me, walking in my truth has always made my blessings OVERFLOW and connect to those that are like minded and not with those that are not," she concluded, encouraging her followers to "not believe this lie" and "stay courageous and stay true because GOD HAS YOU ALWAYS."