Fans Are Divided After ABC Cancels 'Strahan, Sara and Keke'
Friday morning's news that ABC had effectively canceled Strahan, Sara and Keke has left many viewers of the morning show divided. Initially debuting in 2018 and acting as the third hour of Good Morning America with co-hosts Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and Keke Palmer, a source told Page Six that the series has been "put on hiatus and it doesn't look like it's going to come off."
According to the source, staffers who work on the series will now be put to work on GMA 3: What You Need to Know, the series that will air as a replacement for Strahan, Sara and Keke. GMA 3 kicked off in March as Pandemic: What You Need to Know, a daily coronavirus report anchored by Amy Roach, Dr. Jen Ashton and sometimes TJ Holmes. Initially set to be "a two-week experiment," the early success saw the show become a mainstay and morph into GMA 3.
Although ABC hasn't yet confirmed a cancellation for Strahan, Sara and Keke, the statements from sources that seemingly spell doom have sparked a discussion online. On Friday morning, as viewers learned of the news, many took to Twitter to weigh in. Scroll down to see what they had to say.
an entertaining talk show that's not boring and just dependent on gossip gets canceled... this is ridiculous— Dean (@thedeans_list) July 3, 2020
Wtf they had amazing chemistry— uhmeezing (@uhmeeeeeezing) July 3, 2020
Interesting. A cast with LEGITIMATE chemistry and great segments. Compared to the snoozefest of other segments why is THIS cancelled?— Law Roach’s Unnecessary Resume (@MikeyMakesDo) July 3, 2020
Well I hope they think about bringing back #AllMyChildren and #OneLifetoLive now— Nicholas Cullen (@k50cullen) July 3, 2020
Why do you think every show ABC has put in that time slot has failed? They suck. #BringBackOurSoaps!— Lynzy 🌷🌸🌷 (@actuallylab) July 3, 2020
So @Disney @ABC really will cancel one of the few daytime talk shows with TWO black hosts during all of this? I actually related to this show because I'm a POC and @KekePalmer is my age so this is just another blow to representation.— Jose Burgos (@JosBurg) July 3, 2020
🥺 and they were up for Best Talk Show at the #DaytimeEmmys last week.— 🤎 ιѕɴтdαveoɴe 🤎 (@IsntDaveOne) July 3, 2020
ABC can keep bumbling along, they will never find a show to fill the All My Children timeslot.— michnels (@michelenelson23) July 3, 2020
Noooooooooo!!!! Ugh. I loved see @KekePalmer everyday— The White Queen’s Icy fleshlight (@DecodnLyfe) July 3, 2020
Oh thank god— TJ Adelman Pituch (@tjp7118) July 2, 2020
Not surprised to hear this. Was a terrible show. Would prefer to see Sara Haines back on the The View or GMA.— Friday_Surprise (@Friday_Surprise) July 3, 2020
I really like their show. I don't understand this one.— House of Rae' (@Raymonda6) July 3, 2020
I hope they aren’t keeping the GMA 3 what you need to know on!! I feel like Virus news is just pushed repeatedly. It’s feels overwhelming. Also Gov. & Breaking News never interrupted GMA 3 but does everything else. Just put soaps back on.— Tiffany Staples (@tstaples1313) July 3, 2020
I need LEGITIMATE ANSWERS because this is not adding up! pic.twitter.com/RZclzmIrbC— Forgive Me (@RoyalPlays48) July 3, 2020