Fans Are Divided After ABC Cancels 'Strahan, Sara and Keke'

Friday morning's news that ABC had effectively canceled Strahan, Sara and Keke has left many viewers of the morning show divided. Initially debuting in 2018 and acting as the third hour of Good Morning America with co-hosts Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and Keke Palmer, a source told Page Six that the series has been "put on hiatus and it doesn't look like it's going to come off."

According to the source, staffers who work on the series will now be put to work on GMA 3: What You Need to Know, the series that will air as a replacement for Strahan, Sara and Keke. GMA 3 kicked off in March as Pandemic: What You Need to Know, a daily coronavirus report anchored by Amy Roach, Dr. Jen Ashton and sometimes TJ Holmes. Initially set to be "a two-week experiment," the early success saw the show become a mainstay and morph into GMA 3.

Although ABC hasn't yet confirmed a cancellation for Strahan, Sara and Keke, the statements from sources that seemingly spell doom have sparked a discussion online. On Friday morning, as viewers learned of the news, many took to Twitter to weigh in. Scroll down to see what they had to say.