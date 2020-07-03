ABC Cancels 'Strahan, Sara and Keke'

ABC's morning show lineup will look a little different in the fall. The network's Strahan, Sara and Keke has been canceled, multiple sources told Page Six on Thursday. The show hosted by Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and Keke Palmer will be replaced with GMA 3: What You Need to Know.

The changeup won't be too jarring for Good Morning America viewers, as Strahan, Sara and Keke hasn't aired new episodes since March when ABC replaced it with Pandemic: What You Need to Know, a daily coronavirus report anchored by Amy Roach, Dr. Jen Ashton and sometimes TJ Holmes. A source told Page Six that it was "initially supposed to be a two-week experiment and the show did really well." Eventually, Pandemic morphed into GMA 3 to include other topics in the news cycle.

ABC has yet to announce the official move, but a spokesperson told Page Six, "We're proud of our teams at SSK and GMA3 and how quickly they transitioned to producing a daily show to give people the news and information they need during an unprecedented pandemic, and conversations continue about how the show will evolve in the months ahead." Another insider told the outlet the Strahan, Sara and Keke "is put on hiatus and it doesn't look like it's going to come off." Staffers from the show will work on GMA 3 with producers from ABC News Live.

Strahan, Sara and Keke has seen a few format changes in its day. Actress Palmer — known for Hustlers, Akeelah and the Bee, and True Jackson, VP — joined the show last year when it was changed from Strahan and Sara. Haines announced in summer 2018 that she was leaving The View to host a new show after GMA with Strahan called GMA Day. After ratings trouble, the show was rebranded as Strahan and Sara in early 2019, and later that year brought in Palmer. NFL alum Strahan still hosts Good Morning America, and it appears as if Palmer and Haines won't be hurting for a job either. "Everyone is still getting paid. There's space for everyone. They're actively in contract," a source said. "They're figuring out what the future will look like."

"It's unfortunate, but the hope is that they'll be a big part of [GMA 3] down the road," another insider added. "Everyone was feeling good about their show. It was nominated for three Daytime Emmys. It finally found its rhythm. Ratings were stabilized and were starting to tick up when they went off-air."