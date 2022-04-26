Katy Perry Has the Best Reaction After 'American Idol' Contestant Mentions John Mayer

✖

Katy Perry couldn't help but poke a little fun at an American Idol contestant who didn't know she used to date John Mayer. During the Top 11 performances, Noah Thompson nailed a rendition of Mayer's "Heartbreak Warfare," but when he was asked to guess which judge picked the song for him to sing, he guessed Perry.

"Noah, I feel like maybe you should Wikipedia me," Perry joked in response before sliding down to the ground. "I'm triggered!" The "Firework" singer asked Luke Bryan later when it was revealed it was the country star who chose Mayer's song, "Who is going to pay for my extra hour of therapy?" While "Heartbreak Warfare" is thought to be about another of Mayer's exes, Jennifer Aniston, he previously attributed his song "Still Feel Like Your Man" to Perry, whom he dated off and on between 2012 and 2014.

"Who else would I be thinking about?" he said of Perry in a 2017 profile for The New York Times. "And by the way, it's a testament to the fact that I have not dated a lot of people in the last five, six years. That was my only relationship. So it's like, give me this, people." Both Mayer and Perry have since moved on, and the "Roar" singer made it clear there are no hard feelings on Idol, calling her ex a "great artist" and "Heartbreak Warfare" a "great song."

Perry is now happily engaged to Orlando Bloom, with whom she welcomed daughter Daisy Dove in August 2020. Earlier this month, she told E! News that the two have no plans for baby number two at the moment as she concentrates on her Las Vegas Play residency. "I'm in Vegas, and I can't do that show with anything in my belly," the songstress joked. "Especially a human."

As Perry entertains the Vegas crowds and continues to judge on Idol, she's also been enjoying precious moments with her daughter. "She's running, she says 'I love you,' she colors [and] she's got pigtails," the "Teenage Dream" singer shared, recalling an adorable moment with her daughter while on a recent vacation to Hawaii. "[Daisy] saw Mickey and she thought Mickey was a cow, so she mooed at Mickey. She went, 'Moo, moo.'"