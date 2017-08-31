John Mayer Speaks Out About Katy Perry Saying He’s The Best Sex Partner

John Mayer is sharing his reaction to Katy Perry saying that he was her best sex partner. The Grammy-winning crooner says that he is more focused on his music than getting mixed up in a controversy.

"I don't have a cool-enough thought for you," Mayer said while talking to Rolling Stone. "I've hacked this game. I pay very little of the price of fame now. I get to play the music that moves me the most. I'm having the time of my life. I'm 39 — I remember 32. I don't wanna do it again."

The "Still Feel Like Your Man" singer was addressing an interview in which his former flame Katy Perry was put on the hot seat during a conversation with host James Corden. While on the Late Late Show, Perry was asked to reveal which of her past boyfriends were the best in bed between John Mayer, Lord of the Rings star Orlando Bloom, and "Where Are U Now" producer Diplo.

The "Chained To The Rhythm" songstress was reluctant to answer the question at first but then eventually said the top spot belonged to John Mayer.

"They're all amazing lovers and I would have sex with all of them after I get out of this place!" Perry said.

John Mayer and Katy Perry dated on and off between 2012 and 2015. The two even got together for a duet titled "Who You Love."

During an interview with The New York Times, Mayer revealed that one of the singles, "Still Feel Like Your Man," which is featured on his most recent album, was penned about Perry.

"Who else would I be thinking about?" he said at the time of the interview back in March. "And by the way, it's a testament to the fact that I have not dated a lot of people in the last five, six years. That was my only relationship. So it's like, give me this, people."

While the Rolling Stone this week, Mayer said that he not only has changed the way he goes about handling fame, but also he has noticed a massive change in the broader world of pop music.

"In a lot of ways, it's 2003 again, and in a lot of ways it might as well be the year 3000," he said. "But what I see right now is that artists care about songs more than they have ever cared about songs. They want them. They want to have written them. You're seeing this shift back to real fundamentals in songwriting. Ed Sheeran is a huge part of that. He's really, really serious about songwriting. Ed's not a guy who goes, 'What do you think?' Ed's in his own thing and he's a star athlete. He's also a phenomenal guitar player. His right hand is a monster. So for me, instead of looking at this as if I can't get the same opportunities Ed Sheeran can get."