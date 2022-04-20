Katy Perry Gives Update on Baby No. 2 With Orlando Bloom

✖

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are loving life with 19-month-old daughter Daisy, but they're not thinking about expanding their family just yet. The "Firework" singer, 37, told E! News at the American Idol red carpet on Monday that she wasn't thinking about baby number two while she's got her Las Vegas Play residency on the brain.

"I'm in Vegas, and I can't do that show with anything in my belly," the Idol judge joked, "Especially a human." Perry's Vegas residency kicked off in December 2021 and runs through August 2022. While she's busy working on the ABC singing competition and entertaining the masses in Sin City, Perry revealed she's been soaking up every moment with her growing little girl.

"She's running, she says 'I love you,' she colors [and] she's got pigtails," the "Teenage Dream" singer shared, recalling an adorable moment with her daughter while on a recent vacation to Hawaii. "[Daisy] saw Mickey and she thought Mickey was a cow, so she mooed at Mickey. She went, 'Moo, moo.'" Perry and Bloom welcomed Daisy Dove in August 2020. While the little girl was Perry's first, the Lord of the Rings actor also shares son Flynn, 11, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Becoming a mother has been one of the best experiences of the pop star's life, she told Audacity earlier this year, to the extent she's encouraged her friends to also have children. "All of my friends that are my peers in the music world, I'm a mom pusher...don't just be career-focused for the rest of your life. This is a beautiful gift. It just opens and expands your heart in such incredible ways when you have your own children," she revealed.

The "Roar" singer has been adamant about putting her family first, but she also wants to make her Vegas residency the best it can possibly be, which means hours of rehearsals and performances. Because of that busy schedule, Perry admitted she does feel "mom guilt" at times but tries to overcome it. "It's a real thing that moms talk about all the time, especially working moms and matriarchs," she explained. "I think if everyone's happy, if I'm happy, then she's happy, and if she's happy, I'm happy."