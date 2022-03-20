Julia Fox Walks Back Claim Kanye West ‘Wouldn’t Hurt a Fly’ After Latest Instagram Outrage

Julia Fox is taking back her recent “wouldn’t hurt a fly” comments about her now-ex Kanye West’s Instagram antics. The Uncut Gems actress recently spoke on West’s latest activities calling out Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

“No! No, no, no. Kanye’s harmless,” she told paparazzi earlier this week as she left her workout in West Hollywood. Fox described his new music video, in which he figuratively buries Pete Davidson alive in a grave, and other threats of violence as “artistic creative expression.” “I know it’s aggressive, but I really don’t…I think that if it really came down to it, I don’t think Kanye would hurt a fly,” she said, per RadarOnline.

Fox walked back her previous comments in a new post on her Instagram story. “I would like to point out that I had not seen the latest Instagram posts at the time of this video. Believe it or not I have a life and a son, and I don’t have google alerts for this man!” she wrote, adding, “I thought this question was in reference to the music video.”

“Trust me guys I feel terrible that everything I do or say goes in the press. I am so sick of myself too,” she continued. “I’m just trying to remain authentically me and do all the same things I would’ve done before. It’s just that now way more people are paying attention.”

She went on to explain the “catch 22” position she finds herself in. “Yeah I could just not answer questions but then it would be ‘Julia is mad she salty’ ect and I’m not! It’s a real catch 22 so please stop F’n asking me!” As for her current life now that she’s no longer with the Yeezy designer, she says she’s focusing on staying an “indie” girl out of the mainstream. “I wish I had the answers, but I do not,” she continued. “I would like to remain an Indie Queen. The mainstream life isn’t for me.”