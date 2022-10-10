Kanye West's Anti-Semitic Remarks Spark Widespread Condemnation
Kanye West is back in the headlines once again, typically meaning he has publicly said something to rile up a ton of people or he has a project on the horizon. For some, he may have gone too far this time, sparking some to label him anti-Semitic and others to push him to seek help for mental illness.
While there have been passing mentions of Jewish people in West's posts, not to mention his sporting a White Lives Matter shirt all week, his late-night, now-deleted tweet earned him mockery, hate, and a restricted social media presence.
Welcome back to Twitter, my friend!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 8, 2022
"I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also," West wrote. "You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."
Somehow we have traveled way back in time when stuff like The Turner Diaries or The Protocols of the Elders of Zion are hot tickets for the apparent "genius" of rap, right next to noted bigots of the past. West admitted he doesn't read, so there is some hope. This situation is the type of breakneck pop culture moment that will ruin your morning coffee and tempt you to "join the conversation" on social media.
Still, some folks couldn't help themselves. Others felt it was another perfect opportunity to mock the rapper and the situation, even if it sounds like we're a few days away from Holocaust denial or something equally as jarring to hear.
Scroll down to see some of the more heated or creative takes on West's latest transgressions. And if you've ever faced any hate, racism or discrimination in your daily life, reach out. Talk to people.
Kanye West threatened to go "death con 3" on Jews. Will the GOP take down this tweet in response or continue to elevate him to the same level of veneration as Trump?
Anti-Semitism has always been quietly tolerated. Here it is, out in the open. https://t.co/ASVqmverWY— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) October 9, 2022
The House GOP did apparently think it was cool to have West onboard in some fashion earlier in the week. That might have changed now, but that tweet is still posted,

Kanye West is never so crazy that he says anything off the wall about white people…y’all ever notice that? He’s never so manic to where he says something that will shake the tables in a white household. His mania is ALWAYS at the expense of Black people & when he has a project. https://t.co/IAUehXGtF8— Dreadful Rebel (@Dreadful4Tymes) October 8, 2022
Kanye West: if you see yourself at war with Jewish people, then you are, by definition, Antisemitic.
Shame on you and your enablers like Tucker Carlson.— Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) October 9, 2022
New York representative Ritchie Torres responded to West's comments by pointing to who he blames for helping foster those thoughts to today's world. Carlson has been accused of using clear language used by white supremacist groups and others during segments of his show.
Mos Def mocking Kanye West on the day he attacks the Jewish People is very satisfying. pic.twitter.com/Sg8ESBlb1t— The Jewish Ginger Resister (@JewishResister) October 9, 2022
Apart from Diddy and Khloe Kardashian reaching out to West, publicly either by force or by choice. Yasiin Bey, best known by his rap name Mos Def, mocked West's decision to wear the white lives matter shirt.
Kanye has no doubt dealt with powerful and shady people of various faiths and backgrounds. But only the Jews get the blame. Thousands of years of scapegoating still going strong in 2022. Whatever man!— 𝐁𝐞𝐧 𝐂𝐚𝐡𝐧 (@Buncahn) October 9, 2022
Ben Cahn pointed out how Jewish people are always at the center focus of most hate groups, though he still had a little fun with his final tweet, sending out an olive branch. "The worst part is that any meaningful consequences or pushback against Kanye will only reinforce his belief that it's the Jews. If that's the case I want in. Any powerful Jews please DM me I am ready to step up and be promoted to petty officer in the Kikerarchy," he wrote.
??? pic.twitter.com/DMIj0m1zxn— music struggles (@musicstruggles1) October 9, 2022
While West had been controversial most of the week, his Saturday night decision was not on many BINGO cards for 2022.