Kanye West's Anti-Semitic Remarks Spark Widespread Condemnation

Kanye West is back in the headlines once again, typically meaning he has publicly said something to rile up a ton of people or he has a project on the horizon. For some, he may have gone too far this time, sparking some to label him anti-Semitic and others to push him to seek help for mental illness.

While there have been passing mentions of Jewish people in West's posts, not to mention his sporting a White Lives Matter shirt all week, his late-night, now-deleted tweet earned him mockery, hate, and a restricted social media presence.

Welcome back to Twitter, my friend! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 8, 2022

"I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also," West wrote. "You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."

Somehow we have traveled way back in time when stuff like The Turner Diaries or The Protocols of the Elders of Zion are hot tickets for the apparent "genius" of rap, right next to noted bigots of the past. West admitted he doesn't read, so there is some hope. This situation is the type of breakneck pop culture moment that will ruin your morning coffee and tempt you to "join the conversation" on social media.

Still, some folks couldn't help themselves. Others felt it was another perfect opportunity to mock the rapper and the situation, even if it sounds like we're a few days away from Holocaust denial or something equally as jarring to hear.

Scroll down to see some of the more heated or creative takes on West's latest transgressions. And if you've ever faced any hate, racism or discrimination in your daily life, reach out. Talk to people.