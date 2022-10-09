Kanye West Blasts Mark Zuckerberg After Instagram Limits His Account

Kanye West has been on quite the tear recently, and for a lot of the wrong reasons considering his past issues and public response. While he has had plenty of targets in recent days, including Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Adidas shoes, and anybody who could take issue with a White Lives Matter shirt he continues to wear around.

According to Entertainment Tonight, West had his Instagram account restricted and deleted some content he'd posted after it violated the service's policies. In response, Mark Zuckerberg found himself in the gaze of West, with the rapper heading to Twitter to lash out.

Look at this Mark



How you gone kick me off instagram



You used to be my nigga pic.twitter.com/YQzjw01jur — ye (@kanyewest) October 8, 2022

The photo shows West and Zuckerberg both holding mics inside a studio, with several others standing around. It is either Zuck dropping soft hefty lines on one of West's new albums or it is the oddest karaoke event in recent memory.

Entertainment Tonight reached out to Meta for comment on the situation, with the company confirming that Instagram deleted some of West's content that violated its rules, limiting the content that West can post.

His most recent controversial post involved texts from Diddy with the Bad Boy founder attempting to sit for a discussion with West. The Good Life rapper was having none of it, posting the text to social media with the caption, "Jesus is Jew." This was deemed anti-Semitic, possibly leading to closer looks into his posting history.

The restrictions have blocked West from sharing posts, writing comments or sending direct messages to people. Still, he has moved to Twitter now and could soon end up on Truth Social or some other off-shoot platform.

It's not West's first brush with social media jail, with his account earning a suspension for hate speech, harassment and bullying. This was connected to his divorce from Kim Kardashian and her relationship with SNL alum Pete Davidson at the time.

The rapper recently appeared on Fox News to talk about his mental health, his recent controversies, and how he feels about others' reactions to his behavior. "They keep on using the, 'Oh, he's crazy, he's crazy' thing. And it hurts my feelings when people say that," West told Fox News. "It hurts my feelings that people can ask, 'Hey, are you okay?'"