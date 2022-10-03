Kanye West Raises Eyebrows With 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt Design

Kanye "Ye" West wore a t-shirt with the words "White Lives Matter" on it to a public event on Monday, drawing ire from many fans – and former fans. Ye was at the YZY SZN 9 presentation in Paris, France when he donned the shirt, according to a report by Complex. It sparked a renewed call to boycott Ye's work and rethink his status as a cultural icon.

Ye's shirt had the words "White Lives Matter" in capital white letters across the back, and it apparently had an image of the pope on the front. Ye did not offer any commentary on this catchphrase, leaving viewers to assume it was not meant as ironic meta-commentary or satire. "White lives matter" has been used as a rallying cry by racist organizations, and is generally recognized as a racist refutation of the activist slogan "Black Lives Matter." For Ye to wear it without comment struck many fans as a betrayal of his previous work.

Kanye West & Candace Owens wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt at his YZYSZN9 fashion show in Paris pic.twitter.com/53ZU71k4UU — DailyRapFacts (@DailyRapFacts) October 3, 2022

In criticizing this fashion choice, commenters also recalled Ye's outspoken support for President Donald Trump during some of the most contentious moments of his presidency, and other controversies that have hastened Ye's fall from grace. Some wondered at what point these transgressions would outweigh his fame and his early work as a thoughtful lyricist. Here is a look at some of the top takes on Ye's shirt.