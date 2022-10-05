Khloé Kardashian Has Public Plea for Kanye West About Sister Kim

Khloé Kardashian has entered the chat when it comes to Kanye West's continued attacks against her sister Kim Kardashian. The Yeezy founder has been in hot water lately after he came for Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson following her critique of his Paris Fashion Week show featuring White Lives Matter shirts.

Ye clapped back at Gigi Hadid calling him a bully for his attacks on the fashion editor Wednesday, writing on Instagram that the model didn't speak out when he "didn't know where [his] child was on her birthday." "So why did everyone feel so free to attack me about shirt but Candace Owens was the only public figure to say that it was wrong for the Kardashians to keep me from seeing my daughter," West wrote, in part.

Khloé then entered the conversation in the form of a comment, beginning, "Ye, I love you. I don't want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here. You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I'm trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect."

Khloé then slammed the rapper for bringing up the "birthday narrative ... again" after he repeated his previous claim that he was not invited to his daughter Chicago's party in January. "Enough already," The Kardashians star wrote. "We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone's tired of it." Khloé continued that West know "exactly where" his children with Kim – North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 – are "at all times."

She continued, "YOU wanted separate birthdays. I have seen all of the texts to prove it. And when you changed your mind and wanted to attend, you came." The Good American co-founder noted that Kim takes care of their children "80% of the time," which West did previously admit to on a recent podcast. Khloé finished by offering to continue the conversation private, concluding, "Please Leave her and the family out of it so that the kids can be raised peacefully. I come from a place of love."

West was quick to respond in another Instagram post showing Khloé's comment. "You are lying and are liars yall basically kidnapped Chicago on her birthday so she could remember her father not being there," West began an all-caps message to his former sister-in-law. "So there yall also threw a party before Psalms birthday when I was flying back from Japan to be there for his birthday and the first I heard about it was seeing pics of the party on line," the fashion designer continued. "Also I should see my children 100 % of the time but since there's a separation it should have been 50% of the time ya'll wouldn't have played with [late mother Donda West] like that in Jesus name."